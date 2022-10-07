Grey's Anatomy fans all have same unexpected reaction as show returns for season 19 What did you think of the premiere?

Grey's Anatomy returned to screens on Thursday evening for its highly-anticipated and record-breaking 19th season, and it seems that viewers have been left pretty shocked by the premiere - but in the best way possible!

The opening episode of the ABC drama's new run of episodes saw a bunch of new interns - played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Midori Francis and Niko Terho - experience their first day at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, much like the pilot episode of the show which aired back in 2005.

If that wasn't enough nostalgia for viewers, the episode also featured a sweet nod to Ellen Pompeo's character's late husband, Derek Shepherd. It was revealed that Niko's character Lucas Adams is his nephew following in his uncle's footsteps by forging a career in the medical world.

Taking to Reddit after the episode aired, one fan wrote: "I went into the premiere with minimal expectations, but I was pleasantly surprised, like many others! I enjoyed the writers bringing in new characters, and hopefully, they will maintain the characters with their writings. I can see similarities between the OG MAGIC and the new interns."

"No exaggeration, I truly believe this was the best episode in years. I can't wait to see where the interns go from here," one gushed while another agreed, writing: "They made the interns relatable and interesting. I actually care about them after 43 minutes and that is impressive. They haven't done that in years!"

"This episode was so much better than anything that has been on Grey's in years. I hope they can keep it together," another fan wrote, while a fourth added: "Great season start, fantastic episode. Really feels like a new beginning."

While fans were also happy to see Meredith Grey in the episode, it is actually only one of the eight appearances she'll make this season, as it has been confirmed that leading lady Ellen will be scaling back her presence in the show.

While she will remain an executive producer on the show and its narrator, she is slated to only appear in eight of the new season's 20-something episodes as she focuses on her new untitled orphan-themed limited series for Hulu.

