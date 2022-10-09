Meet 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein's famous girlfriend

9-1-1 Lone Star Ronen Rubinstein is known and loved for his portrayal of T.K Strand in the procedural drama. But did you know that his other half is also a famous actor?

Find out all about his girlfriend, Canadian actress Jessica Parker Kennedy here.

Who is Ronen Rubinstein's girlfriend?

Ronen is in a long-term relationship with 38-year-old actress Jessica Parker Kennedy.

Jessica is known for playing the roles of Melissa Glaser in the CW supernatural teen drama, The Secret Circle, Max on the Starz historical series Black Sails and Nora West-Allen on the superhero show, The Flash.

She has also appeared in shows such as the superhero series Smallville, MTV drama Kaya and teen series 90210.

Jessica and Ronen are believed to have begun dating back in 2018 and reside together in Los Angeles.

Jessica shared this sweet snap of the couple back in February

Ronen previously revealed how supportive Jessica was when he came out as bisexual in 2021, telling People: "It was the most supportive kick in the ass [to come out]. Sometimes it can be a lot to lay that onto your partner. It's not the easiest transition, but she's handled it beautifully and respectfully. Her support was all I needed."

She keeps me grounded, and she keeps me here in the moment," he continued. "With her, it's just been a beautiful next chapter in our relationship. She's my rock — I truly understand what that means now… She's my everything. She's been my support system from day one. I can talk to her about stuff that I can't talk to anybody else."

The 28-year-old only recently shared a tribute to his girlfriend to mark her birthday. Sharing selfies of his partner to Instagram, he wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday baby!

Ronen shared a sweet post for Jessica's birthday

"I Love You so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so much!"

Jessica was quick to reply to the adorable post, commenting: "Thank you RoRo. Goin through my phone stealing photos kinds birthday wishes!"

