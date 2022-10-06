911: Lone Star Ronen Rubinstein shares beautiful tribute to partner for special reason

911: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein has wished his partner a very happy birthday with some beautiful snaps – and we're obsessed! Sharing selfies of fellow actor Jessica Parker Kennedy, he wrote: "Happy Birthday baby!

"I Love You so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so much!" Aw!

Jessica is perhaps best known for starring in The Flash as Nora West-Allen, and most recently appeared in the Jeff Bridges drama The Old Man. She replied to her partner's sweet message, writing: "Thank you RoRo. Goin through my phone stealing photos kinds birthday wishes!"

Fans were also quick to share messages to Jessica, with one writing: "Happy birthday Jessica!! I hope you have an amazing day today!!! And I hope Ronen treats you to a nice dinner when he gets back from set!" while another added: "Happy birthday Jessica! Have an amazing birthday!! And have an epic 38th year!!"

Ronen previously opened up about how Jessica was supportive of him coming out as bisexual in 2021, telling People: "It was the most supportive kick in the ass [to come out]. Sometimes it can be a lot to lay that onto your partner. It's not the easiest transition, but she's handled it beautifully and respectfully. Her support was all I needed."

She keeps me grounded, and she keeps me here in the moment," he continues. "With her, it's just been a beautiful next chapter in our relationship. She's my rock — I truly understand what that means now… She's my everything. She's been my support system from day one. I can talk to her about stuff that I can't talk to anybody else."

