9-1-1 star Oliver Stark teases Lone Star crossover for 'Tarlos' wedding

9-1-1 star Oliver Strike has teased that he might be involved in an upcoming episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, and we can’t wait to see if he makes an appearance! The actor, who plays Buck, previously met TK Strand during a crossover episode - so might get an invite to the 'Tarlos' wedding in season four, right?!

Chatting to Variety about the pair’s upcoming nuptials, Oliver revealed that he would love a crossover where Buck attends TK and Carlos’ wedding. He said: "I mean, my main thought is, where’s my invitation? Maybe it went straight to my junk mail or something like that. I think it’s great. It’s such a lovely relationship on that show and one of many lovely relationships on that show.

WATCH: TK proposes to Carlos on 911: Lone Star

"That would absolutely be a great opportunity; however, firefighting comes with lots of responsibilities, so I don’t believe there’s a crossover in that. But now that you said it, I’m going to send some texts saying, 'Where’s my invite?' I think it’s a great idea."

Tarlos are tying the knot!

Fox Entertainment president of entertainment Michael Thorn also opened up about a future crossover between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, adding: "We love when there’s opportunities to cross-pollinate between the shows. Both series are so ambitious in their storytelling that sometimes it’s harder than it would appear to align the crossover opportunities.

"But, and I know you know him and are as much of a fan of him as I am, if any showrunner can figure out how to overcome an obstacle, it’s Tim Minear. So we always ask for it, and if he can find a way, along with Ryan and Brad, he’ll find a way to really do it. So I hope so, but there’s nothing planned yet."

