The Repair Shop's Will Kirk reveals warning he gave to Jay Blades during episode with King Charles

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has revealed the warning he gave his co-star Jay Blades while filming a special episode with King Charles to mark the BBC's Centenary.

While appearing on The One Show on Tuesday evening, the woodwork expert explained that he had to tell Jay to 'rein it in' when it came to touching the king.

Chatting about filming with Charles, Jay said that the pair have a shared passion for training a new generation in craftsmanship.

"You never think someone like me from a council estate and someone from a Royal estate would have the same interests where we basically want to continue heritage crafts and if we can do it through apprenticeships and the knowledge," he said. "Everybody at the barn feels the same way so it's happy days but I never thought that we'd get on like that."

Describing how well Jay and Charles got on, Will jokingly added: "I feel like you two went way back, Jay. I had to sort of say, 'Jay, that's the future king.'

Jay Blades welcomed King Charles to the barn for a special episode

He then went on to demonstrate how Jay would affectionately spar with the royal, lightly punching his arm.

"I was like, 'Woah, woah, woah. Rein it in!'

Jay replied: "That's the only way I know how to act! You meet the Prince of Wales, as he was before, and the only way I know how to communicate with people is by being very touchy-feely, that's just the way I was brought up!"

Will told Jay to 'rein it in'

So what did King Charles bring down to the iconic barn? His Majesty chose two items for repair; an 18th-century bracket clock from the collection at The Prince's Foundation's Dumfries House headquarters, and a piece of Wemyss Ware made for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee; legendary British ceramics produced since 1882.

The episode, which was filmed between August 2021 and March 2022, before Charles ascended to the throne, will be broadcast on 26 October at 8pm on BBC One.

