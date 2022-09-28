The Repair Shop's Will Kirk stuns fans with incredible hidden talent in behind-the-scenes clip The woodwork expert showcased his skills

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk showcased his incredible skateboarding skills in a behind-the-scenes clip for the heirloom-fixing show's upcoming Christmas special.

The woodwork expert shared a slow-motion video of himself kickflipping the board while wearing a festive Santa hat.

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk showcases incredible hidden talent in behind-the-scenes clip

He performed the impressive trick while outside the barn, which was decorated with a wreath and surrounded by Christmas trees, before celebrating with a shaka hand gesture.

He wrote in the caption: "KickFlipping into Christmas! Yes, the rumours are true, we're filming this year's Repair Shop Christmas Special and I'm flipping excited about it #therepairshop."

Fans were quick to praise the 37-year-old for his skills in the comments section, with one person writing: "Smashed it," while another added: "Wow!! Well done."

A third commented: "Well done, that's impressive."

Will stunned fans with his impressive skateboarding skills

Will recently returned to the barn from his paternity leave after welcoming his first child, a daughter, with his wife Polly in July.

Taking to Instagram back in August, Will shared the news that he would be going back to work after a "challenging" few weeks. Posting two adorable snaps which showed the BBC star cradling his new baby while sporting a T-shirt with the words "Girl dad" printed on it, he wrote: "My paternity leave has come to an end and it's going to be hard to go back to work. My wonderful wife has been absolutely amazing as well as the help from friends and family.

"The past few weeks have been challenging but the most exciting new chapter in our lives. I can't wait to bring the little one to the barn to meet her extended family."

Will and his wife Polly welcomed a baby girl in the summer

Will's wife gave birth to their baby daughter almost one year after they tied the knot in August 2021. The couple's wedding ceremony, which was initially planned for 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester.

