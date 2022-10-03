The Repair Shop's Will Kirk melts hearts as he restores treasured gift for baby daughter The woodwork expert sought advice from the Teddy Bear Ladies

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that he has been busy restoring his old teddy bear as a gift for his baby daughter. Aw!

The 37-year-old shared a short video of the process in which he carefully washed and dried the cuddly toy before sewing up any patches, brushing its fur and adding an adorable blue ribbon tied in a bow.

WATCH: Will Kirk mended his old teddy bear for his newborn daughter

He wrote in the caption: "In the spirit of 'Make Do And Mend', I thought I'd clean and repair my old teddy bear for my baby daughter.

"Thank you @theteddybearladies for the advice x," he added before adding the hashtags: "#makedoandmend #therepairshop."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet fix, with many praising Will's expert skills. One person wrote: "This is just adorable, love it," while another added: "Awww. So sweet. Great job Will!"

A third person commented: "Awwww what a lovely thing to do, @theteddybearladies have taught you well."

Will repaired his old teddy for his baby girl

Impressed with his work, the show's resident teddy bear repairers, Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell, also commented on the post, writing: "Great job," alongside hands clapping emojis.

Will and his wife, Polly, welcomed their first daughter back in July, almost one year after they tied the knot in August 2021.

Taking to Instagram in August, Will marked his return to work following his paternity leave by posting two adorable snaps which showed the dad-of-one cradling his new baby while sporting a T-shirt with the words "Girl dad" printed on it.

Will and Polly welcomed their baby daughter in July

He wrote in the caption: "My paternity leave has come to an end and it's going to be hard to go back to work. My wonderful wife has been absolutely amazing as well as the help from friends and family.

"The past few weeks have been challenging but the most exciting new chapter in our lives. I can't wait to bring the little one to the barn to meet her extended family."

