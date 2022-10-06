The Repair Shop viewers in 'floods of tears' over bittersweet restoration Are you enjoying the new series?

The Repair Shop's new series continued on BBC One on Wednesday night, leaving viewers in "floods of tears" over one particularly heart-rending fix.

The latest episode saw Jay Blades and his team welcome Kate Humphries into the barn along with a 1960s child's ride-on train in need of a major restoration.

Kate explained that the train was a gift from her father, who recently suffered a stroke, and that she was hoping that metal expert Dominic Chinea would be able to restore the treasured item so that her father could watch his grandchildren play with it.

Dominic soon got to work on the train on the family heirloom but it was a bittersweet return to the barn for Kate as she revealed that her father had since passed away.

Overwhelmed with the astonishing transformation, Kate began tearing up. "I think it would have meant the world to dad," she said.

"It's beautiful. It's absolutely beautiful," she said before her young daughter, Agnes, who accompanied her on her second trip to the barn, enjoyed a ride on the newly restored item.

Kate's train was in need of a major restoration

Viewers were left reaching for the tissues over the heartbreaking fix, with one person tweeting: "Choo choo train on #therepairshop just totally reduced me to floods of tears," while another added: "#TheRepairShop pulling on the heartstrings again, the train was beautifully restored. Such a shame her Dad didn’t get to see it."

A third fan commented: "You're all incredible, but that train repair was just stunning. My heart broke. When she said her dad had passed. What a lovely way to remember him," while another praised Dom for his work, adding: "You're a star dom beautiful train."

Viewers were in awe of the stunning repair

A number of fans also took to Twitter to praise the programme as a whole, with one person writing: "The BBC makes some amazing programmes… #therepairshop is one of the best. Not just fixing broken items but repairing hearts too. Well done Jay and the other experts. Quality!"

A second viewer added: "#TheRepairShop some real talent on display again tonight. Truly talented, dedicated people, giving so much to the clients. In awe."

