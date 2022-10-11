King Charles III to appear on The Repair Shop special alongside Jay Blades and Will Kirk - details How amazing is this episode going to be?!

BBC One has revealed that King Charles III visited The Repair Shop for a very special episode to celebrate the BBC’s Centenary. Before ascending the throne, the former Prince of Wales visited the show between Autumn 2021 and March 2022 for filming.

Joined by Jay Blades, Steve Fletcher, Will Kirk and Kirsten Ramsay, the royal met the cast at Dumfries House in Scotland to learn more about The Prince’s Foundation’s work to train the next generation of craftspeople.

Speaking about welcoming the royal to the show, Jay said: "You’ve got someone from a council estate and someone from a Royal estate that have the same interests about apprenticeships and heritage crafts and it is unbelievable to see that two people from so far apart, from different ends of the spectrum, actually have the same interests."

So what are they repairing? His Majesty chose two items for repair; an 18th-century bracket clock from the collection at The Prince's Foundation's Dumfries House headquarters, and a piece of Wemyss Ware made for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee; legendary British ceramics produced since 1882.

Will Kirk and Steve Fletcher will be welcoming the King to the show

Speaking about the episode, BBC’s Commissioning Editor Julie Shaw added: "This is an incredibly special programme which has the magic that Repair Shop viewers have come to know and love.

"People will see The former Prince of Wales as you rarely see him – and he is as captivated by the skills of the team who work on his items as any of our Repair Shop visitors. The episode is a real treat and we hope that people enjoy it as much as we do."

Executive producer of The Repair Shop and Managing Director of Ricochet, Joanna Ball, said: “We’re so happy that The Repair Shop can play a part in highlighting how important passing on craft skills to the next generation is. Hosting His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales at the barn was a real privilege for the whole team.”

