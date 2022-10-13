The Repair Shop viewers in tears over Suzie Fletcher’s 'phenomenal' fix Fans were left reaching for the tissues

The latest episode of BBC One's The Repair Shop left viewers in tears over saddle-maker Suzie Fletcher's astonishing fix of one of a family heirloom.

Host Jay Blades and his team welcomed guest Emma Collins into the barn along with her piano stool which had been handed down through four generations and holds particularly fond memories of her grandparents.

Emma revealed that the item originally belonged to her great-grandmother, Ethel Richmond, who won a scholarship at the age of 14 to the Royal Academy of Arts in Manchester and became an internationally renowned violinist.

The stool was passed down from Emma's pianist grandmother to her mother, who played the clarinet, and finally to Emma, who played the clarinet and bassoon.

Suzie got to work on the stool, stripping it back to its bare bones before restoring the wooden frame and creating a replica of the lattice leather seat pad, which was too damaged to fix.

Emma was stunned by the astonishing repair. Giving Suzie a hug, she said: "Thank you so much. That is extraordinary."

Emma was stunned by the repair

"Wow, what a special thing you do," she added as she hugged Suzie again, who was also overcome with emotion.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the heart-rending moment, with one person writing: "Wow Suzie, that chair though, think I've a bit of sawdust from #therepairshop in my eye," while another added: "@TheRepairShop made me cry about a stool. Again."

A third person commented: "The stool looked phenomenal and the picture frame of the old leather," while another tweeted: "The piano stool and picture! Just absolutely wonderful! What a special and talented bunch of people!"

Fans praised Suzie's work on the stool

The special episode comes just a day after it was announced that King Charles visited the iconic barn in celebration of the BBC's Centenary.

The episode will see His Majesty bring two items for repair; an 18th-century bracket clock from the collection at The Prince's Foundation's Dumfries House headquarters, and a piece of Wemyss Ware made for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee; legendary British ceramics produced since 1882.

The special will be broadcast on 26 October at 8pm on BBC One.

