Strictly's Gorka Marquez message to Helen Skelton as she admits 'what a week'

Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez publicly praised Helen Skelton following their performance on Saturday, urging her to believe in herself and telling her she is "a lovely person" and an "amazing" mum – but the gushing didn't stop there.

As Helen took to Instagram on Sunday to reflect on this weekend's show, Gorka honoured her once again with the sweetest message.

"What a week….. My fave so far …. @bbcstrictly thanks for having me…. @gorka_marquez thanks for being a legend. #strictly #paso," Helen captioned a photo of them from Saturday's show.

Taking to the comments section, the Spanish dancer quickly remarked: "You are a legend!! And I am so proud of us. Had the best time doing Paso!!!"

Helen and Gorka were a hit with the judges

His comments were quickly praised by fans. Not only did nearly 300 of them like it, but others wrote: "Keep building her up!! She's amazing in every way."

Another added: "What you said was brilliant. You two are fab & you are making Helen smash it. Keep going, you two."

A third agreed: "Helen is an absolutely remarkable young woman. She's a natural dancer. So proud of how she takes one step at a time in her life. This is the tonic she needs Gorka, to partner with you and dance her socks off."

The pair performed a Paso Doble to Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela

Helen's incredible performance on Strictly came just days after it was revealed that her ex-husband, Richie Myler, is reportedly expecting a baby with his new partner.

Helen separated from rugby player Richie earlier this year, shortly after welcoming their third child together in December 2021.

According to the Sun, Richie and new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkhill are "thrilled" to be having their first child together. She is said to already be displaying a noticeable baby bump on social media.