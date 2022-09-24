Helen Skelton fans all saying same thing about her Strictly partnering Fans were so excited

Helen Skelton had fans all saying the same thing after sharing a fabulous photo alongside her Strictly Come Dancing partner Gorka Marquez on Friday.

The first episode of the new series was aired on the same day and finally showed Strictly fans who the excellent lineup of celebrities would be partnered with for the show - and Helen and Gorka certainly make the perfect match!

Captioning a Strictly-styled photo of her new partner, Helen penned: "And so it begins. For however long it lasts I have already had a blast. Thanks for factoring in so many coffees. @gorka_marquez #strictly #strictlycomedancing."

Fans flooded the comments section with messages for the star. One replied: "Good luck lovelies… as Brucie would say, 'You're my favourites'.

A second added: "You're gonna be great, Gorka is amazing." A third said: "Will be cheering for you, Helen. Lovely looking and great personality. Perfect combination." Gorka replied: "More coffees and laughs to come!"

In the fabulous snap the duo are rocking dancing clad with Helen wearing the most fabulous embellished mini dress and latin dance shoes.

Helen shared the sweet snap on Instagram

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters ahead of the show’s launch on Friday, the star joked: "I was really last minute, so I think the paper knew before I did!" Before going into details about her decision to take part in the show.

She explained: "I don’t think about it. I'm just literally like so stupidly naive that I just wait until the next thing. So I haven't thought about it which is probably gonna hit me like a train when it happens. But equally, I interview for sports, there’s nothing more nerve-wracking than interviewing a player who has been sent off or a coach who has lost their job.

The star has settled in to Strictly life well

"I had to interview Tom Daley in Rio after he had the best preliminary round ever, best scores ever, and then he had a shocker at the actual final and I had to interview him live. I’ve known Tom since he was about eight and all I wanted to do is hug him, but can you imagine, how unprofessional! But that for me, that is what’s nerve-wracking about live TV because I was like, 'Oh the hopes of the nation were on you and you failed!'"

Helen's fellow contestants' pairings were all revealed on last night's show. Paralympian Ellie Simmonds is paired up with Nikita and radio star Tyler West is with Dianne Buswell.

The celebrity lineup is so fabulous

Other celebrity pairings saw, actress Kym Marsh and Graziano together, actor Will Mellor with Nancy Xu, actor James Bye with Amy Dowden, singer Fleur East with Vito Coppola, cameraman Hamza Yassin with Jowita Przystal, singer Matt Goss with Nadiya Bychkova.

Comedian Ellie Taylor is partnered with Johannes Radebe, presenter Molly Rainford with Carlos Gu, radio presenter Richie Anderson with Giovanni Pernice, comedian Jayde Adams and with Karen Hauer, former football manager Tony Adams with Katya Jones and TV presenter Kaye Adams with Kai Widdrington.

