Helen Skelton breaks silence following Strictly show and praises Gorka Marquez in sweet post The couple were awarded 26 points for their American Smooth

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez took to the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor for the first time during their first live show and definitely left fans impressed.

The couple were awarded a total of 26 points by the judges after performing their American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, Helen shared a stunning photo of themselves performing their dance and praised pro Gorka for being a "master" at his craft and a "belter of a pal".

"Credit where it's due … this one @gorka_marquez deserves kudos for not only getting me around the dance floor …. But on it in the first place.

The couple impressed with their American Smooth

"Grateful Mr M. You're a master at your craft and a belter of a pal. To all the families holding down the fort behind the scenes…. We are grateful."

She cheekily added: "Pretty sure I will owe my parents Christmas in the Caribbean by time this is over #strictlycomedancing #strictly."

Friends and fans were quick to react to her post, with former Strictly contestant Catherine Tyldesley writing: "You were incredible."

Candice Brown added: "So proud," whilst good friend Matt Baker remarked: "Go Helen!"

The couple were friends before being partnered on the show

Pro Gorka also had beautiful words for the mother-of-three, commenting: "It's all down to you and your hard work! So proud."

Helen's addition to the show was very last minute, the presenter confessed last week.

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters ahead of the show's launch on Friday, the star joked: "I was really last minute, so I think the paper knew before I did!" Before going into details about her decision to take part in the show.

She explained: "I don’t think about it. I'm just literally like so stupidly naive that I just wait until the next thing. So, I haven't thought about it which is probably gonna hit me like a train when it happens. But equally, I interview for sports, there’s nothing more nerve-wracking than interviewing a player who has been sent off or a coach who has lost their job. "