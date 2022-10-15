Helen Skelton's dance partner Gorka Marquez praises her after 'difficult time'

Helen Skelton's Strictly Come Dancing partner Gorka Marquez, had special words for the Countryfile host on Saturday evening.

MORE: Strictly star Helen Skelton talks family members who convinced her to do show – EXCLUSIVE

After the pair performed their passionate paso doble, which scored a commendable 29 this week, the professional dancer had nothing but praise for Helen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares behind-the-scenes photos from Strictly rehearsals

Talking with Claudia Winkleman, he said: "Can I just say something, I know you have been having a difficult time and I know you may not feel like you're beautiful, good enough or anything but if you don't believe in yourself, I believe in you, everyone here believes in you," to which the entire cast broke out into rapturous applause for the blonde beauty.

SEE: Jayde Adams in tears as she remembers late sister – watch

MORE: Nikita Kuzmin gushes over partner Ellie Simmonds in heartfelt new post

The star was supported in the audience by her parents who looked emotional.

Gorka beamed about Helen

Helen is a doting mother-of-three to her beautiful children, Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and baby Elsie whom she shares with ex-husband Richie Myler.

Earlier this week, it was revealed in the Sun that ex-Richie is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill. The news comes just six months after Helen announced her split from the rugby player.

Helen's parents were in the audience

Helen and her husband announced their split back in April, just four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie. The star had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years.

In a short statement confirming their separation at the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

So far, Helen and Gorka have taken the competition by storm and wowed audiences with their fabulous performances each week. Last week, the duo performed a Vienesse Waltz to Hopelessly Devoted To You, from Grease. The duo received 31 points for the routine.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to keep up to date with all things Strictly.