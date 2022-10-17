Netflix releases statement defending The Crown amid major season 5 backlash The show has received criticism in the lead-up to its release

Netflix has released a statement defending its historical drama, The Crown, amid criticism of its upcoming fifth season.

A spokesperson for the streaming platform said: "The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events.

"Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians."

The statement comes after a spokesperson for Sir John Major, played by Jonny Lee Miller in the drama, previously described the series as "damaging and malicious fiction" and "a barrel-load of nonsense" amid fears that the upcoming season could damage King Charles' reputation.

Season five, which releases on November 9, is set in the 1990s and is expected to examine this turbulent decade for the royals, which may include Princess Anne's divorce, Prince Charles and Diana's acrimonious separation, as well as the fire as Windsor Castle which led the Queen to refer to her year as her "annus horribilis".

Netflix has defended the drama

Season four of the period drama also attracted criticism for allegedly not doing enough to ensure viewers knew it was a work of fiction, despite the show's logline describing it as a fictional drama based on historical events.

Oliver Dowden, the then culture secretary, asked Netflix to add a disclaimer to episodes, a request which the streaming platform denied.

The series was due to end after its fifth run, but the show's creator and writer Peter Morgan later said it will be extended to include a sixth series.

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce as the Queen and Prince Phillip

The upcoming season will see the new cast, including Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki and Jonathan Pryce in their roles as the Queen, Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Prince Phillip respectively.

Also starring in the drama are Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

