Senior royal insider shares warning about The Crown season 5

The Crown season five is confirmed to return on 9 November, and it appears that the upcoming series - which will look at the breakdown of King Charles III’s relationship with Princess Diana - and a senior royal source has spoken out against the show.

According to The Telegraph, the royal source stressed that the show is a drama, not a documentary, ahead of its release later this year. Following Charles’ recent ascension to the throne as King, the popular series’ will almost certainly have viewers discussing the royal’s past as it is set to look at the King’s interview with Jonathan Dimbleby, as well as Diana’s interview with Martin Bashir.

Although King Charles has never publicly spoken about the show, Scottish Labour politician Anas Sarwar revealed that he had referenced it in a private conversation. While chatting about the meeting at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Anas said: "He came over and went, 'Hello, nice to meet you all. I'm nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix'. I thought that was a really interesting way of how you describe yourself."

The new series will look at the couple's split

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla has joked about her portrayal on the show after being joined by Emerald Fennell, who portrays the royal, at an International Women’s Day event at Clarence House. During the event, Camilla said: "For me, it's very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over. So, Emerald — be prepared!"

The Queen was also reported to have watched the show, with actor Matt Smith telling The Today Show: "I heard the Queen had watched it, and she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night apparently."

