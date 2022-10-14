The Crown season five: First look at Camilla as she romances Charles after split The Netflix drama is back in November

The Crown fans are in for a treat! Netflix has unveiled an incredible set of new images from the upcoming series of beloved drama, based on members of the British royal family, ahead of the launch date next month.

The new cast stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II as well as Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki in their roles as Prince Charles and Princess Diana respectively.

WATCH: The Crown shares first official teaser of season five

One of the images shows Prince Charles and his girlfriend, the then Camilla Parker Bowles who is played by Olivia Williams. The pair are seen smiling while cosying up to one another outdoors as they appear to watch a fireworks display.

Meanwhile, another picture shows Diana looking lonely while dressed in a striking embellished green gown.

Alongside the images, Netflix announced: "Welcome to the ‘90s. A first look at Season Five of the The Crown, arriving 9th November." The new photos come shortly after Netflix confirmed that the show will return on 9 November.

Elizabeth Debicki will star as Princess Diana

The fifth series is set to examine the events of the 1990s, which may include Princess Anne's divorce, Prince Charles and Diana's acrimonious separation, as well as the fire as Windsor Castle which led the Queen to refer to her year as her "annus horribilis".

This turbulent decade for the Royal Family has been well documented and interpreted by journalists, biographers and historians. As lead star Elizabeth explained to TUDUM.com: "That's the amazing thing about playing these people at this time, because in the journey of The Crown so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the Royal Family.

Olivia Williams will play Camilla in the show

"In the '90s everything had started to be filmed and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle so there's just this incredible amount of content that we have access to."

With this being the final cast change, Dominic added: "I think people understand, because the cast has changed every two seasons, that this is not an imitation. This is an evoking of a character."

New images from season five of The Crown

Queen Consort Camilla has previously joked about her portrayal in The Crown after being joined by Emerald, who portrayed the royal in the last two series, at an International Women's Day event at Clarence House.

During the event, Camilla said: "For me, it's very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over. So, Emerald - be prepared!"