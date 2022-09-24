VIDEO: The Crown season five: release date for Netflix show finally revealed along with tense trailer We can’t wait for the return of the hit royal period drama

The Crown season five has finally confirmed the release date for season five, and we couldn’t be more excited to tune in to check out the new cast, including Imelda Staunton, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki in their roles as the Queen, Prince Charles and Princess Diana respectively. Find out when it will land on Netflix here…

Netflix has confirmed that the show will be back just in time to entertain viewers as they settle in over the winter months, with the series officially returning on 9 November.

WATCH: The Crown season five teases Diana and Charles' divorce

The announcement was made with a simple poster of the edge of a gilded frame, with a hairline crack splintering through the wall - presumably hinting at the cracks within the royal family over the period told in season five.

Season five is set to examine the events of the 1990s, which may include Princess Anne’s divorce, Prince Charles and Diana’s acrimonious separation, as well as the fire as Windsor Castle which led the Queen to refer to her year as her "annus horribilis".

Are you looking forward to season five?

A first clip was also revealed which shows Dominic and Elizabeth portray Prince Charles and Diana’s respectively as their split announcement can be heard over the action.

The Crown paused production of season six following the Queen’s death on 8 September. A Netflix spokesperson said: "As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen's funeral." It was thought that the show resumed filming on 11 September.

