The Ex-Wife: the ending of Paramount+’s twisty new drama explained The four-part series has been well-received by critics and viewers alike

The Ex-Wife recently landed on Paramount+, and the new four-part drama has had viewers seriously gripped. Based on the bestselling novel by Jess Ryder - with a glimpse of episode one shown on Gogglebox - we’re obsessed with the twisty thriller. So what was the ending all about? Find out here, and spoiler alert to those who have yet to watch…

In the series, Tasha is happily married to Jack, and the couple also share a baby daughter, Emily. Tasha’s life would be perfect if it wasn’t for Jack’s intense relationship with his ex-wife, who he regularly sees, with the pair still having a close relationship.

WATCH: Have you watched the Paramount+ drama yet?

One morning, after making up following a row about his relationship with Jen, Jack takes baby Emily to nursery before flying to New York. However, it turns out that this was all a lie so that he could get a head start on leaving Tasha, cutting her off from everything while hiding her daughter from her.

What did you think of the series?

It is eventually revealed that Jack was unable to have children with Jen, who struggled with her fertility. He realises that the only way to have biological children, which he desperately wants, is to start a family with someone other than Jen, hatching a plan to woo Tasha, and then marry her after she falls pregnant. His plan was to leave her and resume life with Jen, with Tasha’s child, lying to both Tasha and Jen about each other so that Jen thinks Tasha is a manipulative liar, and Tasha believes Jen is getting involved in their marriage.

However, in the final episode, Jen realises that it has actually been Jack who has been lying to her, and despite desperately wanting a child, she tells Tasha where she can find Emily before it is too late - telling her to meet them at Heathrow. However, Jack spots her driving to the airport and attempts to run her off the road, resulting in a horrific car crash where Emily is believed to have been killed in the explosion.

Will Jack be back?

After several months, Tasha reaches out to Jen, telling her she is ready to talk. Travelling to Budapest, Jen discovers that Emily is actually alive and well, and flashbacks reveal that Tasha managed to pull her out of the car and give her safely to her friend Sam, who had been following her to Heathrow, before going along with the pretence that she had died in order to protect her from Jack and his family.

The pair start a new friendship and the episode concludes with Tasha, Jen, Sam and Emily happily spending time together in Budapest. However, in the final moments of the episode, Jack - who has been in a coma since the crash - wakes up, hinting that the story isn’t over… yet.

