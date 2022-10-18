Who is The Real Housewives of New York City star Jenna Lyons' partner? Here's all you need to know ahead of season 14…

Fans were overjoyed when a new season of The Real Housewives of New York City was officially announced during a filming of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon over the weekend.

Season 14 will not only bring new episodes (and new drama) but it'll also introduce some new faces. One of those is Jenna Lyons, a fashion industry professional who is no stranger to reality TV. Find out more about the star, her career and her relationships below…

Who is Jenna Lyons?

Jenna Lyons is a professional designer and entrepreneur within the fashion industry who has worked under brands such as J. Crew and more. After being the president and executive creative director of the J. Crew Group, she went on to be the co-founder and CEO of the beauty brand and lashes company, LoveSeen.

As well as being a top fashion exec, she's also no stranger to reality TV. Jenna previously fronted her own show for HBO Max in 2020, Stylish with Jenna Lyons.

Jenna was previously in a relationship with Courtney Crangi

Who is Jenna Lyons' partner?

Jenna was married to Vincent Mazeau, an artist, for nine years before they decided to call it quits in 2011. The former couple also share a son named Beckett.

After splitting from her husband Vincent, Jenna went on to embark in a relationship with Courtney Crangi, the sister and business partner of jewellery boss Philip Crangi. However, the couple split in 2017 after six years together.

The fashion executive is joining season 14 of the RHONY

It's not known if Jenna is currently in a relationship, and there's no sign of a special someone on her social media.

Who else is starring on RHONY?

There are more faces to look forward to meeting on season 14 of RHONY. Joining her are: model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank, and creative director of Scout the City, Sai De Silva.

