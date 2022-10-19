Arnold Schwarzenegger's lookalike son Joseph leans on mom Mildred following DWTS exit The TV star is the legendary actor’s youngest child

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son has become the latest celebrity contestant to be eliminated on Dancing with the Stars.

Joseph Baena, 25, who is the 75-year-old legendary actor’s youngest child - and bears a striking resemblance to him - was voted off after performing the cha-cha-cha last night.

The TV star and his pro dance partner Daniella Karagach had received 32 points out of 40 from the judging panel during the ‘Prom Night’ episode.

However, the pair had been placed by the public in the bottom two alongside influencer Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev - and it was the latter who were ultimately saved by the judges.

While Baena’s lookalike filmstar father wasn’t present, his mom Mildred Baena was shown by the cameras cheering him on from the studio audience.

When asked by co-host Alfonso Ribeiro about his experience on the Disney+ show, the actor and bodybuilder revealed that he’d had an “incredible” time as a contestant.

He tearfully said: “I'm a little emotional because I love this so much. I loved learning how to dance and I don't think I'm going to stop. I love it so much.

Joseph Baena said it "meant so much" that his mom Mildred had been there to watch.

“It's just been such an impactful experience being with such a great, great cast. Again, I say it all the time, I'm so appreciative of the talent that's here, the judges, everyone, this experience has meant so much to me.”

Baena told Page Six that his mom wasn’t meant to have been in the crowd that night, but that he was “happy” she was able to see his final dance.

The star said: “It gets me a little emotional because she wasn’t supposed to be here tonight.

The TV star is Arnold Schwarzenegger's youngest child.

“Last minute, one of my friends was not able to make it. I asked my mom to come back-to-back nights, and she was there, she came. I’m just so, so happy that she was able to see my last dance. Yeah, it just means a lot.”

He added: “She was extremely upset that I was going home, and of course she’s going to be upset, because she’s my mother and she doesn’t want anything bad to happen to her son. But she’s so happy with how far that I came.”

