Meet DWTS' Joseph Baena's very famous family who you're bound to recognize

Dancing with the Stars will soon be waltzing back to our TV screens when it returns with a brand new season on September 19 – and it's got a new home on Disney+ too.

On Thursday, the celebrity contestants were finally revealed, and the line-up is looking better than ever with some huge names taking on the challenge to lift the Mirror Ball trophy. One name that viewers may be unfamiliar with is Joseph Baena – but you'll most certainly recognize his famous family. Meet them below…

Who is Joseph Baena?

Joseph Baena is a 24-year-old aspiring actor, bodybuilder, and real estate agent. He was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Bakersfield, California. He attended Malibu-based Pepperdine University where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in 2019.

After that, Joseph joined a real estate agency called ARIA properties as an executive assistant. Within two years, he was promoted to a real estate agent, a position he currently serves at the firm.

Who is Joseph Baena's dad?

Joseph is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Joseph was thrust into the public eye when it was revealed in 2011 that his dad is none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Arnold had an affair with Joseph's mom, Mildred Patricia Baena, who was the Schwarzenegger's family housekeeper for nearly 20 years before she retired shortly after news of their son was revealed. Mildred told the LA Times that she received a severance payment and "left on good terms" with the family.

The Terminator star was married to Maria Shriver when he fathered Joseph. The couple, who were married for 25 years, announced their separation in 2011 but their divorce was only finalized in 2021.

How did Arnold Schwarzenegger discover he was Joseph Baena's father?

Joseph went the first eight years of his life without knowing his dad was Arnold. According to reports, it was Maria who became suspicious that Arnold was his father when he began to resemble the famous actor.

Joseph and his mom

Maria confronted her husband during a therapy session, and Arnold finally came clean about his affair. "The minute we sat down, the therapist turned to me and said, 'Maria wanted to come here today and to ask about a child — whether you fathered a child with your housekeeper Mildred,'" Arnold wrote in his book Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story.

He added: "I told the therapist: 'It's true.'"

Joseph's identity was kept under wraps for over a decade but he recalled the moment the world found out he was Arnold's illegitimate son in an interview with Men's Health earlier this year.

Joseph is a bodybuilder like his dad

He said: "I remember the day very vividly. I was in the eighth grade. Fifth or sixth period. And I get called out of class to leave. And my mom's there, and she's like, 'We gotta go—everyone is finding out about you and who your father is'.

"'I'm 13. Your body's transforming: your mind is transforming. And now my life transformed before my eyes," he added.

Do Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena have a relationship?

Arnold and Joseph have developed a close bond over the years, with him even following in his dad's footsteps and becoming a bodybuilder.

Happy birthday Joseph! I am so proud of you and I love you! You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting. I know this will be another fantastic year. pic.twitter.com/1tgzkaWL3o — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 2, 2021

Arnold and Joseph have a close relationship

Talking of their relationship, Joseph said: "I'm very motivated and driven. I'm happy about my relationship with my dad. But I'm more happy that I am finding joy in what I'm doing and that I'm doing exactly what I've always dreamed about.

"A lot of guys struggle with trying to make their dad proud or trying to get out of their dad's shadow. But as long as you're doing what you want to do, then that all comes. Of course, maybe those guys don't have such nice dads."

Last October, Arnold took to social media to wish his son a happy birthday as he turned 24, praising him for his dedication to his career and fitness endeavors.

Arnold has four children with Maria Shriver

"Happy birthday Joseph!" the action star captioned his post. "I am so proud of you and I love you! You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting. I know this will be another fantastic year."

Joseph replied: "Thank you dad! I love you too!"

Does Joseph Baena have siblings?

Yes. Arnold and Maria welcomed four children during their marriage, Patrick, 28, Christopher, 24 – who was born just days before Joseph – Christina, 31, and Katherine, 32, and they all appear to be close with Joseph.

