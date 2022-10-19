Mark Ballas has very famous parents – and his mom is a British icon The pro's mom is Strictly Come Dancing royalty!

Mark Ballas is one of the most iconic dancers on Dancing with the Stars having lifted the coveted Mirrorball Trophy twice, and reaching the final a further seven times.

MORE: Sam Champion supported by GMA family after DWTS elimination

The professional dancer has dancing in his blood, with both of his parents being world-renowned choreographers in their own right. Mark's mom, Shirley Ballas, has been dubbed as the 'Queen of Latin' and has won numerous world championships, and competed alongside both of her ex-husbands, Sammy Stopford and Corky Ballas.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Ballas and Charli D'Amelio perform emotonal routine

Shirley's popularity has been launched into the stratosphere recently, as she was appointed head judge of British show Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, following the departure of Len Goodman.

MORE: DWTS' Sharna Burgess becomes US citizen in emotional video: 'I belong'

READ: Charli D'Amelio makes surprise confession about relationship with famous sister Dixie

As head judge, Shirley gets the casting vote if the remaining judges don't agree on who to eliminate, and celebs are always hoping that "it's never too early for a ten from Shirley".

Shirley also has another link to the show, as she helped to raise both Derek and Julianne Hough, who have served as both professionals and judges on the show.

Mark's father is Corky Ballas, who alongside Shirley has won numerous world championships, with the pair being the undefeated United States International Latin Champions for seven years.

Shirley is the head judge for Strictly Come Dancing

Corky has also been a professional on Dancing with the Stars twice, alongside his son, dancing with the likes of Cloris Leachman and Florence Henderson.

WOW: DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba wows in slinky silk gown during nail-biting show

READ: Dancing with the Stars recap: Bond Week takes out Cheryl Ladd

But Shirley and Corky aren't Mark's only famous relatives, as his grandfather, George Ballas, invented the first ever string trimmer, used for cutting grass.

Mark is currently competing on the most recent series of Dancing with the Stars and is one of the favorites with celeb partner Charli D'Amelio.

Corky was a professional on Dancing with the Stars

The pair have either always topped the leaderboard, or finished near the top, but they have to score that coveted final score.

MORE: Derek Hough's fans urge him to be careful ahead of daring DWTS stunt

MORE: Robin Roberts and Gio Benitez joined by partners as they leave GMA for DWTS

Viewers were unhappy after the pair were denied a perfect score for their contemporary routine, despite Len Goodman describing it as "really contemporary".

Despite fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli awarding the pair a perfect score, Len only scored them a nine. He did, however, his ten paddle out for Selma Blair's waltz, which would prove to be her last dance as health reasons forced her to withdraw.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.