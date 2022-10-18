DWTS cast in tears as emotional Selma Blair makes surprise exit The actress bowed out of the show due to issues with multiple sclerosis

In a heartbreaking episode of Dancing With the Stars, Selma Blair revealed on Monday, October 17, that she was bowing out of the competition due to ongoing issues with multiple sclerosis.

"You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," the Legally Blonde actress, 50, told her dance partner Sasha Farber during rehearsals. "I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."

Selma was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and was concerned that continuing to dance on the show could jeopardize her condition.

"With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit," she explained. "It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want."

"You're my hero," Sasha told Selma

But before she left the ballroom for the last time, Selma wanted to perform one last time with Sasha, waltzing to "What the World Needs Now Is Love."

The Cruel Intentions star's eyes glistened as she took to the dance floor while several of her co-stars including Jordin Sparks, Jessie James Decker and Charlie D'Amelio, host Alfonso Ribeiro, and pro dancers Emma Slater, Alan Bersten and Gleb Savchenko were seen wiping away tears.

Selma and Sasha received perfect 10s from the panel (even though they wouldn't count toward the competition), with Bruno Tonioli telling the actress that she has "inspired millions of people," while his fellow judge Len Goodman said, "If the others have climbed hills, you have climbed mountains."

The Michigan native ended her time on the ABC hit with a message for her 11-year-old son, who was in the audience, telling him, "Arthur, I love you the most and I just want to say, I loved this. And sometimes there's going to be uncomfortable things to do in life and you just do it with a smile."