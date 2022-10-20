Doc Martin viewers emotional as show sets up dramatic ending in penultimate episode The final episode airs on Wednesday 26 October

Doc Martin aired its penultimate episode on Wednesday night, leaving viewers feeling very emotional as they prepare to say goodbye to the long-running series in the final episode next week.

The latest episode saw the titular doctor and his wife Louisa consider leaving the beloved village of Portwenn after Martin receives a job offer from Imperial College in London.

Taking to Twitter, fans of the show expressed their sadness, with one person writing: "It's not even the final episode yet and I’m feeling a bit emotional," while another added: "Just too sad and have had a few tears...Doc Martin is SUPERB and cannot END....beautiful man."

A third viewer commented: "Noooooooo Doc," alongside a crying face emoji.

Other fans called for the series to continue with a spin-off show that focuses on other residents of Portwenn. One person tweeted: "I think there are enough characters in Portwenn that they could carry on with the show, even draft in a new doctor. Call the show Portwenn," while another suggested that a new series features Vincent Franklin's character, Chris Parsons: "Is the show going to spin off into Doctor Chris? Seems to be hinting that."

Fans will be pleased to know that season ten might not be the last we see of Doc Martin after all as the show's writer and producer Philippa Braithwaite previously revealed that she's already thinking about potential spin-offs.

"Never say never," she told the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine when asked about creating a spin-off series.

Fans were emotional after the penultimate episode

"My mind is already thinking of the spin-offs, sequels and prequels we could do," she added. "Watch this space!"

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to the series finale, which is set to be "terribly dramatic" according to the show's star Martin Clunes.

Teasing the ending during an appearance on ITV's Good Morning Britain in September, he said: "It really builds to a terribly dramatic conclusion, really dramatic. Then the series finishes and then a few weeks later we have our Christmas episode."

