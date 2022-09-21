Ben Miller reveals 'intense' filming experience reprising Doc Martin role

The final series of Doc Martin continues on Wednesday night and fans will be pleased to see Ben Miller reprise his role as Portwenn park ranger Stewart James for one last time.

Chatting in a recent interview about filming the upcoming scenes, the actor revealed that it was an "intense" experience as the shoot took place in a woodland area "miles from anywhere".

WATCH: Martin Clunes explains real reason Doc Martin is coming to an end

Explaining that the latest instalment will see Stewart take a group of punters into the wilderness for a hard-core survival course, he revealed that filming the scenes involved night shoots. "We were in the woods for several nights right in the middle of summer," Ben told What To Watch.

"It was quite an intense thing to film, miles and miles from anywhere. I've never done a survival course, nor do I intend to! The closest I've ever come was glamping at Carfest where you’re in a tent with a nice bed and duvet!"

Chatting about the joys of being a guest star on the much-loved medical drama, Ben said: "You have all the fun and none of the responsibilities! Plus there are a lot of dogs on Doc Martin, and I love having dogs on set!

Ben guest stars as Stewart in the drama

"Acting can be a little bit nerve-racking, so when you turn up and suddenly there's a dog licking your knees, that’s just great. It relaxes everybody!"

The long-running ITV drama is coming to an end after 18 years. Chatting about the reasons for the show's ending, Martin told Rylan Clark and Ruth Langsford on This Morning last month: "It's just a good time to end. Poor Philippa, she's worked on every single script, 84 of them and none of them are easy because you've got a main protagonist who doesn't like anybody and nobody likes him and go from there.

Series ten is the show's final season

"It hasn't been easy, it's been tough. We don't want to repeat ourselves," he added.

