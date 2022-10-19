Doc Martin: Where are the original cast members now? The show has been running for 18 years

Doc Martin has been on our screens for 18 years now, so its hardly surprising that a number of stars have come and gone over the years.

The show first began airing in 2004, boasting a cast of several famous faces who have since departed from the drama. As fans prepare to bid farewell to the cantankerous doctor and the residents of Portwenn, why not find out what the original cast members are up to now…

Stephanie Cole

Stephanie Cole played Joan Norton, Martin's aunt, on the show, appearing in the whole of series one before going on to appear in several episodes of the drama over six years. She made her final appearance in 2009 during the final episode of season four.

After her role in the long-running series, she went on to play Sylvia Goodwin in ITV soap Coronation Street, before going on to play Nesta in Greg Davies' Channel 4 comedy series, Man Down.

She most recently played Aunt Ann Walker in the popular BBC drama, Gentleman Jack.

Stephanie plays Nesta in Man Down

Felicity Montagu

Felicity Montagu played local radio DJ, Caroline Bosman, in the show. An original character, she appeared in seven episodes across three seasons.

She has since starred in a number of TV series and films, including ITV's The Durrells, where she played cousin Prue, and perhaps most notably starring as Lynn Benfield in the BBC series, This Time with Alan Partridge, and the comedy film, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa. She also played Gloria in Channel 4 comedy Hullraisers.

She also played Patricia Wycherley in HBO miniseries, Landscapers, alongside Olivia Coleman and David Thewlis. She is set to star in the upcoming Death in Paradise spin-off, Beyond Paradise.

Felicity in Channel 4's Hullraisers

Stewart Wright

Stewart Wright played PC Mark Mylow in series one and two of the drama, returning for just one episode in 2019.

He then went on to make several TV appearances, including in the comedy series Housebound, Small Axe and the sitcom I Want My Wife Back.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the actor became a Deliveroo rider in his hometown of Bristol before returning to acting in the 2022 sports film, Jungle Cry.

Stewart Wright played PC Mark Mylow

Lucy Punch

Lucy Punch played Elaine Denham, the receptionist for Portwenn Doctor's Surgery, in series one.

The actress has made several major TV and film appearances since her time on the drama, including in the 2007 comedy film, Hot Fuzz, St. Trinian's, A Series of Unfortunate Events and New Girl.

She is perhaps best known for playing the role of snobby mum Amanda in the BBC comedy Motherland, as well as for playing Jo in the Sky sitcom Bloods.

Lucy Punch as Amanda in Motherland

Mary Woodvine

Mary Woodvine played Joy Cronk in four episodes of the show, making her first appearance in season one.

The actress has appeared in several TV shows over the years, including Doctors, Casualty and EastEnders. Viewers may also recognise her for her role playing Mrs Teague in the BBC period drama, Poldark.

Mary Woodvine played Joy Cronk

Rupert Young

Rupert Young played young doctor Adrian Pitts in the first series of the show. The actor went on to appear in The White Queen and The Good Karma Hospital. He also played Sir Leon in the BBC's fantasy drama, Merlin, from seasons two to five.

Most recently, and perhaps most notably, he played the role of Lord Jack Featherington in the second series of Netflix's hit period drama, Bridgerton.

Rupert as Lord Jack Featherington in Bridgerton

Jeff Rawle

Jeff Rawle played the role of retired school teacher Roger Fenn in the early seasons of the drama.

The actor has starred in shows such as Holby City, Grantchester, Doctors and Midsomer Murders.

Viewers may also recognise him for playing the role of Geoffrey in The Durrells. He most recently played bank manager Hughes in the BBC's adventure series Around The World in 80 Days, as well as Silas Blissett in Hollyoaks.

Jeff plays Silas Blissett in Hollyoaks

