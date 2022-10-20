Chicago PD fans delighted as they spot cameo from major Yellowstone star - did you spot it? See who it was!

Chicago PD fans were delighted when they tuned into the popular police drama on Wednesday night to see a cameo from Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom in Paramount +'s Western series, Yellowstone.

MORE: Jimmy Nicholas honors Chicago Fire fans after Chief Hawkins death

Jefferson appeared in the latest episode as the chief's son, Sean O'Neal, who is directly involved in a sex trafficking case being investigated by Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and the team.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chicago PD star teases changes after Jesse Lee Soffer departure

After spotting the epic cameo, fans took to Twitter. One person wrote: "Whaaaatttt Jimmy from Yellowstone is on #ChicagoPD," while another added: "Ooh it's Jimmy from Yellowstone. #ChicagoPD."

A third commented: "I know his name is Sean in this but I keep calling him Jimmy. If you watch Yellowstone you know. #ChicagoPD," while another couldn't help but express their hopes for Jay Halstead's return, tweeting: "Jimmy love you on Yellowstone but we want @jesseleesoffer back on #ChicagoPD."

Exclusive: Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati shares what Jesse Lee Soffer's departure means for Voight

Exclusive: Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss and Jessy Schram tease 'redirection of energies' in season 8

Detective Jay, who is played by Jesse Lee Soffer, turned in his badge in episode three, telling his wife, Hailey, that he is relocating to Bolivia with the Army for eight months.

Yellowstone star Jefferson White appeared in the latest episode

Fans couldn't help but notice the impact that Jay's absence had on Hailey in the latest episode, with one person writing: "Hailey is trying to keep her mind of Jay not being there, trying to bury herself in work. #ChicagoPD," while another added: "Hailey's definitely going through it #ChicagoPD."

So why did Jesse leave the show?

While he didn't give an exact reason as to why he was departing from the drama, he announced his exit in a statement to Deadline that read: "I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past ten years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew.

Jay left for Bolivia in episode three, leaving Hailey in Chicago

"To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.