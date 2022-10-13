Why has Outlander star Laura Donnelly been recast as Jenny Murray? Kristin Atherton is taking over the role

Outlander fans were left heartbroken when the show announced that Laura Donnelly had been recast in her role as Jenny Murray for the upcoming seventh season.

MORE: Outlander fans heartbroken as show makes major cast change for season 7

The actress, who played Jenny from seasons one to three of the popular Starz drama, is being replaced by Kristin Atherton. But why has the star left the show?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Outlander: Meet two new stars playing fan-favourite characters for series 7

Why has Laura Donnelly left Outlander?

While the exact reason for Laura's exit isn't known, it's possible that the star was too busy with other projects to return to the period drama.

Following her last appearance in the programme back in 2017, the Northern Irish actress went on to land several other major roles.

In 2018, she played Hella in the historical fantasy drama Britannia, appearing in six episodes over the course of three series.

MORE: Outlander's Caitríona Balfe shares exciting season seven news - and fans will be delighted

MORE: Outlander: everything we know about season seven so far

A year later in 2019, Laura played the part of author J. R. R. Tolkien's mother, Mabel, in the biographical drama film, Tolkien.

Laura played Jenny from seasons one to three

Most recently, in 2021, the 40-year-old landed the lead role in HBO's science fiction drama, The Nevers, in which she plays the mysterious widow Amalia True. The remaining six episodes of season one are expected to be released sometime this year.

What other cast changes have been made to Outlander season 7?

While Laura may not be returning to the show, fans can look forward to seeing Graham McTavish and Nell Hudson reprise their roles as Dougal MacKenzie and Laoghaire Fraser. Meanwhile, Steve Cree will return to play Old Ian Murray, while Andrew Whipp, Layla Burns and Lotte Verbee will reprise their roles as Brian Fraser, Joan MacKimmie and Geillis Duncan.

New and returning cast members have joined season seven

Kristin Atherton isn't the only new addition to the cast as Dune actress Gloria Obianyo, The Last Kingdom's Rod Hallett and Bridgerton star Chris Fulton will also be joining the series alongside Vikings actor Diarmaid Murtagh.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.