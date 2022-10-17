Chicago Fire fans fuming as show 'destroys' major storyline

Chicago Fire fans have taken to Twitter to complain about the show's decision to axe the romance between beloved characters Matthew Casey and Sylvie Brett.

MORE: Chicago Fire: meet the partners of Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, more

The couple broke up in season 11's premiere episode when Sylvie ended things with Matthew over the phone - and it seems that fans still aren't over it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chicago Fire: Casey says goodbye to Firehouse 51

Taking to Twitter following episode four, one person wrote: "The entire #Brettsey fandom watching from the sidelines as years of slow burn is being destroyed in less than one season," while another added: "All destroyed in 5 episodes ... Actually four [expletive] episodes because by episode five the disaster was already done. I will never forgive those people for what they did. CF ended there, we need to be honest."

A third viewer commented: "That's perfectly said. They gave us a brand new love story, especially for Casey, and then took it all away from us with one stroke of a pen, disgraceful."

MORE: Chicago Fire's Jesse Spencer's potential return to the show - all we know

MORE: Taylor Kinney delights fans with photo alongside surprising new friend

Matthew and Sylvie's break up came after actor Jesse Spencer made the decision to leave the show after ten seasons. At the end of series ten, Matthew leaves Chicago to join the Portland Fire Department and while his departure upset Sylvie, the pair decide to try a long-distance relationship.

Kara Killmer plays Sylvie

However, at the start of season 11, following an unexpected visit from her ex-fiancé chaplain Kyle, Sylvie called it quits with Matthew.

Speaking about the decision to end Matt and Sylvie's relationship, showrunner Andrea Newman said: "No matter how much she loves Casey, and it’s undeniable, she’s making decisions now that are for her own future and for her life with this paramedicine cause, which is really near and dear to her. We’re going to chart it, and you’ll see that grow a lot, and you’ll hear her talking about it.

Jesse Spencer left the show at the end of season ten

"So it’s a lot of fun to see. She’s a toughie now. She’s a real strong, independent medic. When she came, she had some growing to do, and she’s done it. It’s a fun thing to watch."

Not all hope is lost, however, as Derek Haas, who is also a showrunner, said there is potential for the pair to reunite in the future. "Oh, yes! We're always hoping those stars align," he said when asked if he hopes to revisit the relationship.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.