Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney talks 'change' during reflective chat as fans show support The Chicago Fire star has a legion of fans

Taylor Kinney is a staple on Chicago Fire and has played the role of Kelly Severide since 2012.

The popular actor has seen a lot during his time on the program, based in Chicago - the very place he calls home.

During a recent TV interview on Today, the star opened up about the changes he has seen while chatting to Al Roker.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney looks so different at the start of his career

Looking back with fondness, he said: "Times have changed, and the city has changed, and people have grown."

As he chatted outside in the city, Taylor was met by a mass of cheers from adoring fans who had waited in the rain to catch a glimpse of him.

"The city has been good to me. I love the city. I've gotten to know it through my work," he said.

Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney opened up about his lengthy career on the show

Chicago Fire is currently in its eleventh season and fans have gripped by the new episodes recently.

What's more, this season in the premiere episode, Taylor's girlfriend, model and actress Ashley Cruger, joined her famous partner on set for the opening episode.

During a scene towards the end of the episode set at Molly's Pub, Ashley could be seen raising her glass with some of the firefighters in celebration.

Ashley took to social media after the episode aired to confirm that it was her in the scene.

Taylor Kinney has been working on Chicago Fire since 2012

"First episode of Chicago Fire aired last night and I got to sneak on it @taylorkiney111," she wrote alongside a screengrab.

Although it's not known how long Ashley and Taylor have been together, they made things Instagram official back in March when the 41-year-old actor uploaded a series of sweet snaps of Ashley to his account.

The snaps showed the 26-year-old model looking down the camera at Taylor while getting a manicure at a nail salon.

Following that, they made their first public appearance together as a couple in April and were spotted kissing while attending Operation Smile's 2022 Park City Ski Challenge in Utah together.

Taylor has kept his love life on the down low for the past few years following his high-profile relationship with Lady Gaga - which ended with a broken engagement.

