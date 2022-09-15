Chicago Fire production halted after shooting near set No one was harmed

Production on the upcoming series of Chicago Fire was halted on Wednesday afternoon following a shooting incident near the set.

Chicago Police confirmed that an unknown gunman shot at a group of people standing in the 5900 block of West Madison at around 1:45 p.m.

No one was struck by the gunfire and the offender fled the scene in a dark SUV. Detectives are investigating.

According to a local report, many cast members were on the set at the time of the shooting and cameras were rolling.

This isn't the first time that an incident has occurred near location shoots in Chicago in recent months.

FX's Justified: City Primeval, a limited sequel series of the Western crime drama, shut down filming back in July after two vehicles firing at each other broke through the show's barricade. The incident, which occurred near Douglass Park, prompted the cast and crew to take cover on the ground.

Chicago Fire was continuing production on its upcoming series, which is due to begin on Wednesday 21 September, when the shooting took place. For those unfamiliar with the series, it follows the lives of the firefighters and paramedics working at Chicago's Firehouse 51.

Season 11 premieres on Wednesday 21 September

Season ten ended on a cliffhanger when, after Severide and Stella tied the knot, several trucks turned up at the cabin that the newlywed couple were spending the night.

While fans will have to wait to see what happens, it's likely to have something to do with the dangerous drug dealers who have a rivalry with Severide.

Speaking of the series, Taylor Kinney, who plays Severide, said: "It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has."

"It's a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

