Chicago Fire: Did Chief Hawkins die? Fans devastated after heartbreaking episode

Chicago Fire's most recent episode in its eleventh season was not short of shocking scenes. Fans have been taking to social media to react to the heartbreaking final moments which saw Chief Evan Hawkins (played by Jimmy Nicholas) run into a burning building to save someone's life, only to be met with fatal consequences.

At the end of the episode, viewers watched in horror as the building collapsed with Hawkins still inside while his girlfriend Violet (played by Hanako Greensmith) witnessed the whole thing.

After rushing to his aid, attempts to resuscitate him didn't work and Violet was left heartbroken in tears. And it seems audiences watching at home were in tears themselves. Taking to social media, many shared their devastation at the tragic death.

One person wrote: "I can't believe they killed Chief Evan Hawkins. Violet trying to save him. Her cries. I'm literally crying right now #ChicagoFire."

Chief Hawkins ended up being trapped in a collapsed building

Another was also in tears watching, they tweeted: "We lost Chief Hawkins. I'm still in disbelief. I can't even watch #ChicagoPD #ChicagoFire," followed by crying-face emoji.

A third wrote: "I still absolutely refuse to believe he’s gone, but let’s all pour one out for Chief Hawkins anyways…" as a fourth said: "My family looking over at me as I eat chocolate and cry like a baby. Telling me 'You need to calm down, it's only a show!' ONLY A SHOW?!?! They killed Chief Hawkins off... idc if it's a show or not!!"

Violet watched the heartbreaking moment unfold

It was an emotional time for the actor's too. Chatting to NBC Insider prior to the episode airing, Hanako Greensmith opened up about a "drastic" change her character would be facing.

"Violet is gonna have a massive, massive challenge thrown her way that I don't think anyone was anticipating," the actress said, adding: "I know Violet wasn't anticipating it. You're gonna have to see her navigate some totally new emotional terrain and professional terrain."

