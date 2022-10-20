School for Good and Evil film star Earl has very famous parents – details

School for Good and Evil is the film that everyone is talking about right now! The film follows two friends who find themselves in a mysterious School for Good and Evil, where they meet offspring of the likes of the Wicked Witch, Captain Hook and King Arthurs – but did you know that one of the cast members has very famous parents in real life?

Director Paul Feig replied: "Earl is a star, pure and simple," while fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "He’s come a long way since his Cogsworth days, congratulations Earl!" Another fan added: "He looks so much like you :)."

Earl Cave is the son of singer Nick Cave and his wife, designer Susie Cave. Susie shared a snap praising her son in the role of Hort on the show, writing: "Loving @theschoolforgoodandevilmovie. Congratulations @psychoearli @charlizeafrica @kerrywashington and all the WONDERFUL actors! @paulfeig @netflix."

Earl with his parents

Earl's twin brother Arthur tragically passed away aged 15 back in 2015 after accidentally falling from a cliff in Brighton. His half-brother, Jethro, also very sadly died aged 31 back in May 2022. Nick and Susie often share photos of her children, and Susie recently spoke about Arthur's passing while defending Luca Bish on Love Island, who is a family friend.

At the time, she wrote: "After Arthur died, in the early days of that terrible, chaotic first week, Maria [Luca's mother] turned up on our doorstep with a tray of lasagne and basically looked after us. She barely said anything to us. She made us cups of tea. She cooked for us. She was just there. She was the one constant through a time of horror and confusion, when scores of despairing and commiserating people came and went. We will never forget her kindness.

Earl's twin Arthur died in 2015

"Even in the first week, when the world seemed suddenly and shockingly defined by an unspeakable and distorting cruelty, Maria reminded us that there was good in the world. She also served as a lesson in how to deal with grieving people – you don’t need to say anything, just do something; make them a cup of tea, cook them dinner."

