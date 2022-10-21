Grey's Anatomy viewers were left surprised and delighted in equal measure on Thursday evening while watching the latest episode of season 19 as Kate Walsh, otherwise known as Dr Addison Montgomery, made a return.

The fan-favorite star, who had made several reappearances on the show over the years, came back to the show for the episode titled Let's Talk About Sex to guide a new class of interns on how to teach sex education to teenagers.

Plenty of fans took to social media to share their reactions to seeing Addison back on their screens. One person tweeted: "Addison is back and this sex ed episode of #GreysAnatomy is everything!" A second said: "Anytime Addison shows up I'm just [heart-eye emoji] #GreysAnatomy."

A third wrote: "I hope Addison sticks around for at least another show... #greysanatomy," while a fourth fan commented: "She is the cutest, Addison Montgomery is finally back! #greysanatomy."

Addison returned to Seattle this week

Elsewhere in the episode, Addison, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) found themselves in surgery after a student named Diamond passed out during class. It transpired the pupil was suffering from an ovarian torsion.

The experience made Miranda reflect as she told Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) she wanted to return to the hospital and open a reproductive health clinic.

Meanwhile, Addison and Bailey's return to the show is not the only comeback that fans can look forward to this season. Jesse Williams, who plays Jackson Avery, will be back to reprise his role next month.

The actor, who is currently starring on Broadway in the show Take Me Out, is due to return for the episode titled When I Get to the Border which will air on November 3.

For his return in the upcoming episode, which he's also directing, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) pays a visit to Boston and comes across Jackson in the process.

