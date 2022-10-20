Strictly fans make same complaint ahead of BBC centenary show

Strictly Come Dancing fans have taken to Twitter to complain about the song choices for the upcoming show on Saturday, which is set to celebrate 100 years of the BBC.

To mark the centenary, the celebrity couples will perform to either an iconic BBC theme tune or dance in tribute to one of the BBC's most loved services.

Some of the music pieces that have been chosen for Saturday's programme include the Casualty theme tune, which Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe will Tango to, and the Line of Duty theme song, which will provide the music for Will Mellor and Nancy Xu's Viennese Waltz.

Theme songs from shows such as Doctor Who and Blue Peter will also feature as well as ABBA's Waterloo in celebration of Eurovision, and The Ballad Of Barry and Freda, dedicated to BBC comedy icon Victoria Wood.

Some fans of the show were left disappointed by the song choices, with one person tweeting: "Some of the song choices this week are abysmal, all that great music that has been made at the BBC over the years… Wasted," while another added: "Happy to be proved wrong on Saturday night but right now I think this BBC theme week is an awful idea. Those song choices are dull. #strictly."

Will and Nancy will perform a Viennese Waltz to the Line of Duty theme song

A third person commented: "There were way better theme tunes they could've picked and it feels like a cop-out that a couple of pairs got pop songs!" while another agreed, adding: "Not sure I'm looking forward to this BBC special next week. It might surprise me but think I'd rather a good song to match the dance rather than a theme tune. Casualty?!"

Not all fans were displeased with the music for Saturday's show, however, with a number of viewers looking forward to the special celebration. One person wrote: "I know Line of Duty [will] be good #Strictly. Not sure on the dance choice though it's more a Tango song."

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe will Tango to the Casualty theme song

A second person tweeted: "WOW they've released this week's songs very early. Very excited for a #Strictly first - TV theme tunes to celebrate 100 years of the BBC. I can't wait for James and Amy's Foxtrot to the #EastEnders theme it'll be iconic."

