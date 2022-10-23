Ola and James Jordan's Strictly verdict: 'Was that the worst show in Strictly history?' The former Strictly Come Dancing professionals weigh in on the BBC's 100 year special episode

It was all about the BBC on Strictly Come Dancing's fifth week, as the 12 remaining celebrity-professional couples paid homage to 100 years of the British broadcaster.

Themed dances, soap opera-inspired choreography, and a glittering journey through TV history saw wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin and Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton fly to the top of the leaderboard, while football legend Tony Adams' sports-inspired Cha Cha failed to impress the judges, landing him at the bottom of the leaderboard for the fourth time this season.

Reflecting on Saturday night's show, former Strictly professionals and World Champion dancers Ola and James Jordan are back with their HELLO! column, Strictly Speaking.

Ola: I hate to say it, but we didn't love watching Strictly last night - and we are huge fans of the show.

James: There were so many other ways to honour 100 years of the BBC than to make the dancers perform themed dances. I could've said from the beginning that it wouldn't have been a good idea!

Ola: I think the show needs to go back to basics a little bit. No, themes. No frills. No lifts. No breaking hold all the time. I don't recognise half the dances and I'm a professional Ballroom and Latin dancer.

Tony Adams gave it his all in a sports-themed Cha Cha

James: I agree. When I'm watching I think, 'Oh, what was that? What dance are they doing?' because the choreography is so different from the classical style. In Ballroom, you're supposed to be in hold, but there's so much solo work and commercial choreography now. It makes it difficult to judge.

Ola: I would have preferred to have seen more pro group dances, or even a reunion of all the previous Strictly winners to honour the BBC's milestone.

James: Anything would have been better than a Viennese Waltz to the Line of Duty soundtrack! From Twitter, it's clear to see that 99 percent of people felt the same.

Ola: It's a shame really… the professional dancers and celebrities are working so hard to make the show brilliant, as is the costume department, the hair and makeup team, everyone behind the scenes, and the judges - but it just didn't do it for me this week.

James: I think the couples were limited to their themes too. How good can a Tango to the Casualty soundtrack actually be? Some of them had such beautiful music and excellent routines, but several of them fell flat.

Ola: Strictly is where we came from, so it's hard to admit we don't like it at times. I just feel like the show is changing so much.

James: It's almost like they're totally changing the whole concept of Strictly by introducing all the themed weeks and new styles of dance to the mix, which is a shame because I love the fact that people fell in love with our art form of Ballroom and Latin dancing. Essentially, that's what the show was always about.

HELLO!: Who was your favourite dance of the night?

Ola: The best performance of the night was Helen Skelton by far.

James: I've said in previous weeks that Helen has been judged unfairly. I think she'd been given much lower scores than she deserved, so it's so good to see her at the top of the leaderboard this week.

Ola: She's always been excellent and we love her partnership with Gorka. I feel as if this week the judges made out that she had suddenly improved - she's always been great!

Helen and Gorka's Charleston earned them a Blue Peter seal of approval

James: I wouldn't necessarily say she should have been top of the leaderboard every week, but in my opinion, the judges have marked her down more than anyone else. This week I felt she was in her rightful place. She deserved to be top of the leaderboard! It was the best performance of the night.

Ola: We questioned last week why the judges rarely deduct points when a particular move isn't technically correct for the style of dance. Back in our day, it happened all the time.

James: But last night, Shirley and Craig picked up on how Ellie Simmonds and Nikita included a lift in their Paso Doble and deducted points. Craig even said their lift was "illegal," but he's right, you cannot include a lift in a traditional Paso.

Ola: The rules are there for a reason, as they are in a professional Latin and Ballroom competition. It was a great dance, but I do agree they should have been penalized for including a wrong move.

HELLO!: Kym Marsh faced the dance-off last week. Do you think she'll be in the bottom two again?

Ola: Actually, no.

James: The best was saved 'til last. Kym and Graziano had the best production value. She had an amazing costume. The song was brilliant. Though I would argue that their Quickstep wasn't actually that great technically. I thought Graziano was pulling Kym around the floor and she was off balance a lot, but everything else around it was so good that I believe people will pick up the phone and vote to save her from the bottom two.

Kym radiated energy in her 'Come Dancing' themed Quickstep

Ola: From week one, we've always thought Kym was brilliant. I don't think she will be in the dance-off after that performance.

James: Jayde and Karen could be in the bottom two - but I'm only saying that because of the response I got on Twitter after I tweeted saying I liked their performance! I was getting messages from people saying 'I never usually disagree with you, but they were awful'.

Ola: A few other people put that they thought it was the worst dance of the night.

James: I've never really had that before where so many people disagreed with me. It makes me think that Jayde and Karen could be in the dance-off if the public isn't likely to vote for them.

Ola: I enjoy watching them dance, but I do think Karen carries their performance each week. She is, of course, a professional dancer, so it's only natural that she's incredible, but I don't think they've nailed the balance between the lead and follow parts in their partnership yet.

Could this be Jayde and Karen's final week in the competition?

James: It's difficult to compare Jayde to other female dancers in the show because, in traditional Latin and Ballroom, the female part embellishes the male part. Traditionally, the man sets the frame for the woman in a lot of Latin dances. Maybe it would have been better if Jayde was given the 'follow' steps and Karen was doing the 'lead' parts so she could guide her.

Ola: If Jayde goes tonight, she could make history as the first person ever to go out on Charleston.

HELLO!: Tony Adams was at the bottom of the leaderboard again. Do you think his luck is running out now?

James: I love his commitment, but his performance last night was far too gimmicky for me to enjoy. You know, running around grabbing a golf club, running around grabbing a tennis racket, etc. Yes, it's a bit of fun but I personally don't enjoy that. I think choreographically you can be more clever and do a proper dance, but that's just my old-fashioned way of thinking.

Ola: Every week we've predicted that Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe could be in the bottom two, but they keep going through.

James: I haven't been a fan of them throughout the series, but I would say, this was probably my favorite week of theirs. I loved what Johannes did with a very difficult piece of music.

It was a Casualty-inspired Tango for Ellie and Johannes

Ola: I agree, kudos to him. I think he did a fantastic job with the choreography. She's not the greatest dancer, but I do feel she's improving.

James: She could have used her legs and much more in the Tango and her posture was very high. But I actually thought I quite enjoyed their performance. If they are in the bottom two, I'd be gutted for them because they improved a lot this week.

Ola: I'm sad to say that Will Mellor wasn't brilliant. Even though he was my favourite from Week One… James: He came out in week one with such an amazing performance, but I think he's a little bit riding off the coattails of that performance now, don't you think Ola?

Will and Nancy performed a Line of Duty-themed dance

Ola: I do. He's got to be careful now because he's not had another eureka moment that he had in Week One and he made a few mistakes last night. I also felt he was rushing.

James: I felt that Will was overmarked by the judges. I wouldn't have had him that high up the leaderboard. Saying that I still think he's got something very special. I love the fact that he's having a proper Strictly journey because he's not just brilliant week after week. You can see that he has struggled with certain dances and it makes it all the more impressive when he gives a good performance.

HELLO!: Could we see any surprises in the bottom two?

Ola: Molly Rainsford is one of one of the standout celebrities in the competition. I think she's brilliant and I love her and Carlos as a couple. I've really enjoyed most of their performances up till this week…

James: I thought it was horrendous. I just didn't get it, and I didn't think it was good. I was bored. I would have put them in the bottom two, to be honest with you.

Ola: Really!

Molly and Carlos danced their 'Couple's Choice' on Saturday

James: Yeah, I didn't like it. But then I'm never a fan of Couple's Choice. It's everything I don't like about Strictly. I know that a lot of people disagree with me. But I stand by my opinion that the reason the show is so successful is because of Ballroom and Latin. Let's not turn it into a Hip Hop / Street Dance kind of show because that's not what it is!

Ola: I think that she has the potential to be in the final. I think she's one of the best girls in the show. She's really strong.

James: Hamza was exceptional again.

Ola: I agree, he was really good, though I do think he could have improved his frame during the Quickstep, his top line was bouncing about too much where it should look seamless with the footwork happening underneath.

It was another week topping the leaderboard for Hamza and Jowita

James: I do feel he could benefit from wearing a slight heel to help pitch his weight further forward. He's so flat-footed. But as a dancer, I would say he's probably the most naturally gifted in the show.

Ola: He just makes it look very easy, so effortless. I'm pretty sure he's going to be in the final.

James: There are so many contenders for the final. You've got Tyler. Obviously Hamza, I love Molly. I love Helen. It's anyone's game at the moment.

Ola: I would like to think that Helen is going to be there. She's probably the most deserving up till now.

