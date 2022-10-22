Claudia Winkleman is magic in monochrome as she reveals stunning Strictly look

It's Saturday night, our dinners are in the oven, and we are so excited to be cuddled up watching this week's Strictly Come Dancing!

Now, we've always said, as much as we adore watching the contestants each year, we also love seeing what co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman wear every week. Despite having very different styles, we think it's great how the pair really compliment each other with their outfits.

Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

This week, the gorgeous Claudia looked incredible in her fabulous ensemble, which consisted of a statement white trouser suit that flared at the knee. She teamed it with a contrasting black shirt and white platform shoes, and wore her mane in her trademark, super smooth and straight style. Her makeup was as glam and glossy as ever.

As always, Claudia's stylist Sinead Mckeefry is in charge of all her on-screen looks. The super talented professional previously told HELLO! that preparation is key when sorting out her looks, but it's very low-key.

"Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip. I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

Speaking of how Tess and Claudia plan their outfits together, she added: "The girls are great. If they both want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it I'll wear something else...' which is a credit to them. We don't do drama."

Sinead graduated from Central Saint Martins with an MA in Fashion. After assisting Charlotte Stockdale she took a position at The Face magazine. Sinead went on to style music artists and is now a successful celebrity stylist with 20 years experience. She values her long term relationships with loyal clients including not just Claudia, but also Motsi Mabuse, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Jo Hartley, Josette Simon, Arielle Free and Fearne Cotton.

