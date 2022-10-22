Strictly judges divide fans after 'ridiculous' comments on Ellie Simmonds dance

Strictly Come Dancing fans don't always agree with the judges when it comes to their favourite couples and many weren't happy with their remarks after Ellie Simmonds took to the floor.

The Paralympic swimmer and partner Nikita Kuzmin danced a paso doble to the theme song of The Apprentice and started their routine by getting up onto a desk. Ellie jumped into Nikita's arms as he spun her around, but the judges deemed this moment of the dance to be "illegal" as lifts aren't traditionally allowed in the paso doble.

WATCH: Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin perform 'illegal' lift

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: "I only have one small little complaint, I have to deduct one point for an assisted lift at the beginning as that's not allowed."

Craig agreed, saying: "The lift was illegal, going on too long," with Nikita defending the moment saying he wanted to add more "drama" to their performance.

However, Anton du Beke disagreed with Shirley, joking: "I spent most of my time trying to keep my partners off the ground!"

Ellie and Nikita have a close bond

Fans appeared to be on the side of Anton, disagreeing with Craig and Shirley over the manner.

"How can an illegal lift be the thing they're complaining about in THIS episode of #Strictly," questioned one.

A second posted: "The judges' comments about Nikita lifting Ellie off the table [blank face emoji]," and a third commented: "An assisted lift is a bit of a pointless statement when you think about it."

Others were, however, caught up in the moment, hailing the "spectacular choreography" while another said how The Apprentice theme really suited the mood needed for the paso doble.

