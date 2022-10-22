Hamza Yassin: the story behind his long locks which took 17 years to grow How amazing is Hamza’s hair? Find out more about his do here!

Hamza Yassin has become something of a fan favourite on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - and viewers are not only loving his moves on the dance floor - but are also fans of his long locks! So what is the story behind his fantastic hair? Find out here…

Chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Hamza revealed that he rebelled with his hair as a youngster, explaining: "I remember, my mum used to sit me down, me, my brother and my dad, and just give us the number two the whole time. Then I just rebelled one year, I’m like, ‘I’m done’. And that was it!"

WATCH: Hamza and Jowita's Strictly performance sends fans wild

He also opened up about his locks on GMB. After being asked if he had ever cut it, he confirmed that he had, joking: "It’s only 17 years old as such." He added: "And there’s been bits that have [been] trimmed because I was in the Arctic and it dipped in a bit of engine oil so it’ll get snipped off every now and then. My hair is part of me and Jowita’s nice enough to put up with it in training."

He also revealed that he and Jowita often use his hair in the routine, saying: "If the dress is flowing, let my hair flow as well!" On other occasions, it is pinned to his shirt. After Richard Madeley joked that it might knock Hamza’s dance partner out, the Countryfile star added: "Yeah, basically."

Hamza opened up about his hair

Hamza previously opened up about taking part in the show and meeting his dance partner. He said: "I was just ecstatic that she's shorter than me. You know, that's my thing. I'm a short dude! . So yeah. I was over the moon and Jowita is just amazing, a beautiful soul. She’s direct, she tells me exactly what she wants and because I have a tendency just to sway, I need to be on the straight and narrow. She said, ‘Give me two things, all your energy and listen to what I have to say."

