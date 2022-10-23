When will Ncuti Gatwa make his first full appearance as the Doctor in Doctor Who? Fans can expect to see the star on their screens next year

As Doctor Who fans prepare to bid farewell to Jodie Whittaker in her final episode as the iconic Time Lord, many will be wondering just when they can expect to see Ncuti Gatwa make his debut.

Sunday's episode will mark the actress' final outing as the Doctor before Ncuti takes on the role. But when exactly will we see him on our screens?

When will Ncuti Gatwa make his debut as the Doctor?

The details surrounding Ncuti's debut as the 14th incarnation of the Doctor have been kept heavily under wraps.

However, should Jodie's Doctor regenerate into Ncuti, and not David Tennant as some fans have theorised, viewers can expect to see the Sex Education star in the role in November 2023 for the 60th-anniversary special.

On taking on the part, Ncuti said in a statement released to the BBC back in May: "This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same."

Fans should expect to see Ncuti as the 14th Doctor in November next year

The special will also see David Tennant and Catherine Tate return as the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble. The pair played one of the most loved Doctor/companion duos in the series, with David appearing in the show for five years from 2005 to 2010, while Catherine made her debut in the 2006 Christmas special before appearing in season four in 2008.

Just exactly how the pair will be involved in the birthday episode is so far unclear, with the BBC simply teasing: "The Doctor and Donna parted ways when the Doctor had to wipe Donna's memory, making her forget him, in order to save her life. He left her family with a warning: if ever she remembers, she will die.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are returning as the tenth Doctor and Donna

"But with the two coming face to face once more, the big question is, just what brings the Doctor and Donna back together?"

