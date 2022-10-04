5 David Tennant shows that are an absolute must-watch Add these to your watch-list!

David Tennant enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame when he graced our screens as the wonderful Time Lord in Doctor Who.

The Scottish actor has since starred in a plethora of other thrilling dramas including the likes of Inside Man and Broadchurch. Here at HELLO! we take a deep dive into some of his best shows…

Inside Man

BBC's new series Inside Man launched on Monday 26 September. The four-part drama sees David and Stanley Tucci join forces alongside It's a Sin's Lydia West. Set in an idyllic English village, David plays vicar Harry Watling who quickly becomes embroiled in a troubling dilemma.

The official synopsis reads: "In the US, a prisoner on death row is seeking atonement as he faces execution. On a train in England, a journalist is looking for a story. In a quiet little village, a vicar (David Tennant) is picking up his son's maths tutor from the station. All four are about to be entangled in a dilemma that could lead one of them to murder."

Doctor Who

David Tennant famously played the role of the Tenth Doctor in the BBC's hugely popular sci-fi series. Whilst David last played the role in the 50th anniversary special 2013, the gripping series has retained its timeless appeal and boasts a cult following. David joined the show in 2005, replacing Christopher Eccleston. He dazzled viewers with his phenomenal acting alongside Billie Piper and Catherine Tate.

Jodie Whittaker currently plays the role of Doctor Who and is the first woman to do so. She took over from Peter Capaldi in the 11th series in 2018 and is expected to leave the role following the 13th series.

Des

Released in 2020, the three-part television drama miniseries revisits the 1983 arrest of Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen. The true-crime series was well received by critics who described the show as a "sensitive, finely worked drama showing the unrelentingly bleak reality of the monstrous narcissist". Critics praised the actor's interpretation of Nilsen, deeming his performance as "one of his best in an impeccable career".

Broadchurch

Much to the disappointment of its die-hard fans, the third and final series of Broadchurch aired in 2017. From day dot, the hit detective series had the entire nation hooked. Featuring Doctor David, Olivia Colman and Pauline Quirke, the gripping crime drama focused on the impact of the sudden death of a young boy in Dorset.

The show's shocking twist will have you glued to the screen!

Jessica Jones

Not a huge fan of crime dramas? Marvel's superhero series Jessica Jones may be just the ticket. The American television show, available on Netflix, follows ex-superhero Jessica Jones as she attempts to rebuild her life as a private investigator in New York. David plays the part of Kilgrave – an adaptation of the Purple Man and arguably the most iconic villain in the entire series.

David delivers a truly mesmerising performance as he masterfully lures in viewers with his charm and charisma. Do not be fooled!

