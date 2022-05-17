Billie Piper's return to TV revealed amid Doctor Who return rumours The second season will be called I Hate Suzie Too

Doctor Who star Billie Piper will be making her return to TV very soon! The actress, who is perhaps best known for playing the Time Lord's beloved companion Rose Tyler back in the early noughties, is gearing up to reprise her role in Sky Original comedy-drama I Hate Suzie.

The BAFTA-nominated show, co-created by Billie and Succession writer Lucy Prebble will be returning to Sky One later this year with a second instalment titled I Hate Suzie Too.

Although a release date has not been set, Sky has described the trio of upcoming episodes as an "anti-Christmas Christmas special", so it seems likely that the new episodes will hit screens sometime in December 2022.

The new season will see the former child star turned actress, Suzie Pickles attempt to make a comeback after hitting rock bottom. As the official synopsis from Sky reads: "Suzie has a new agent, new PR and a new job – dancing for likes on 'Dance Crazee', a reality TV competition that has the Saturday night audience hooked. Having lost everyone that matters to her, Suzie returns to her first love – the public."

The second installment of the Sky Original comedy will be titled I Hate Suzie Too

Season two was officially commissioned back in February 2021, and speaking about the decision to bring the show back, Billie told HELLO!: "It's taken us a while to find the next phase of Suzie. We don't want to string it out as a serial thing where we're not really caring about the story or the story stops having legs, so we're looking for new and bold ways of telling the story and creating form and that takes time and a lot of living."

Fans are hoping Billie returns for the Doctor Who anniversary episode

The news comes amid the flurry of casting announcements and rumours regarding the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary episode - and fans are hopeful that Billie will also be returning to the sci-fi show alongside former co-stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

While Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney has been cast as a character called Rose, her connection to the original character has not yet been revealed.

As returning showrunner Russell T Davies has teased: "Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You'll find out in 2023, but it's an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set."

