Doctor Who fans confused as they point out inconsistency in David Tennant's regeneration scene

Doctor Who fans were left in shock as David Tennant made his epic return to the sci-fi series after 12 years in Sunday night's episode - but fans couldn't help but point out an inconsistency in the regeneration scene.

The latest instalment marked Jodie Whittaker's last outing as the iconic titular character and while many fans were thrilled to see the tenth doctor reprise his role, they were left confused by his new outfit.

Typically, when a doctor regenerates, their clothes do not change and so fans were expecting to see the new doctor wearing Jodie's outfit.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Just a bit odd that the regeneration swapped her clothes out for another outfit. Usually every regeneration keeps the same clothes for the new actor," while another added: "One thing I don't understand though, don't the doctors still have their old clothes upon regeneration? I would've liked to see the new doc in Jodie's outfit."

A third fan commented: "Is this the first time the Doctor's clothes have changed with them during regeneration?" while another questioned: "Why did Tennant have his regular suit on? The Doctor never changes clothes during a regeneration. It would have been much funnier if he was in 13's outfit."

Fans were confused by the new doctor's outfit

Other fans also took to Twitter to express their shock at David's return to the role, with one person writing: "Oh my God. @David_Tennant IS THE DOCTOR ONCE MORE," while another added: "Now to that ending to #DoctorWho tonight, I am still in shock and will probably need some time to recover from what I saw. Like what? What? WHAT? David is back? I am over the moon."

A third person added: "Actually so excited for #DoctorWho moving forward. Having David back is the cherry on top for sure even if it is only for a few episodes before Ncuti Gatwa takes over. Superb end to Jodie's doctor tonight too and really looking forward to Doctor Who in 2023."

Why did the Doctor's clothes change after regeneration?

While fans will have to wait until the 60th-anniversary episode for an explanation, the change in clothing may suggest that this regeneration is unlike any other in that it went very wrong.

The outfit change suggests that some other force may have interfered with the process, and given Neil Patrick Harris is expected to appear in the 60th-anniversary episodes as the Celestial Toymaker, it's likely that his character may have something to do with it.

Ncuti's first episode will air in the festive period next year

Talking about the upcoming 60th birthday episodes, showrunner Russell T Davies said: "If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!"

