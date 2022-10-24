Where was Channel 5's The House Across the Street filmed? All you need to know about filming locations Shirley Henderson stars in the series

The House Across the Street is well underway on Channel 5 and while viewers have been glued to the gripping plot, they may be wondering where exactly the new thriller was filmed.

MORE: All Creatures Great and Small: Meet Samuel West's famous family

Starring Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson and Harry Potter star Shirley Henderson, the series centres around the mysterious disappearance of a young child from a small community - and the woman obsessed with finding her. Read on to find out more about the drama, including its filming locations.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you watching the series?

Where was The House Across the Street filmed?

While the four-part drama is set in Yorkshire, it was actually filmed in Ireland.

Shooting for the series took place in Wicklow on the east coast of Ireland.

Chatting about filming, Dublin-born Ian Lloyd Anderson, who plays Owen, said: This job was lovely because we filmed near Dublin, which meant I could go home every night.

MORE: Where is All Creatures Great and Small filmed?

MORE: When will Ncuti Gatwa make his first full appearance as the Doctor in Doctor Who?

"That’s the nice thing about filming at home!" he told Entertainment Daily.

Shirley Henderson stars in the series

What is The House Across the Street about?

The thriller stars Shirley Henderson as lonely cancer survivor and single mother Claudia, who finds herself becoming obsessed with the mysterious disappearance of local child Emily Winter.

The official synopsis reads: "When a young child in her community goes missing, Claudia becomes embroiled in the case and fixated on uncovering the truth - however, her fascination quickly begins to turn to obsession, not only with what happened to Emily, but also with the Winter family at the heart of the case."

Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson plays George

On what to expect from the final two episodes, Shirley revealed: "Misconceptions and panic. She's got new people in her life that are vital to her, that she never even knew existed a short while ago.

"They have slightly taken over her world, or she's allowed them in and within that, there's danger and a lot of accusations, and torment," she told RadioTimes.com. "She's almost tormenting herself, physically and mentally, and imagining things that are maybe never going to be, and can't possibly be. And she is affecting people in the wrong way."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.