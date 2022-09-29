Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen gives major update on future of show The shepherdess appeared on Lorraine on Thursday

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has given a major update on the future of the beloved Channel 5 show - and it looks like fans can expect to see a new series!

During an appearance on ITV's Lorraine on Thursday, the star teased some exciting projects in the pipeline.

"There's new projects going on," she said. "There's exciting new things going on that I obviously can't tell you about."

Towards the end of the interview, presenter Christine Lampard said: "There's a new series incoming, I believe. I'm not sure when," to which the shepherdess responded: "Well, there's all kinds of up-and-coming projects that I, obviously, have to remain firmly quiet about."

While appearing on the show, the mum-of-nine also spoke about how her children's upbringing on the farm has been essential to their development, citing her 21-year-old daughter Raven, who was recently awarded a First Class degree in biomedical science from York's St John's University.

"I believe that the rural upbringing, the kind of childhood that we have been very privileged to be able to give to those children have given them the independence, strength and resilience to be able to move forward and do whatever they want to do," she said. "So, Raven's done that and Reuben is just as successful in his own right but not on paper. Academically, no, he wasn't into his schooling but he is just as smart and astute as Raven. Just [in] different ways."

Amanda Owen spoke about her daughter Raven's recent achievement

Amanda's update on the programme comes after Channel 5 released a statement about their relationship with the family following Amanda and Clive's split, which was announced back in June.

A representative for the broadcaster said: "We respect the privacy of Amanda and Clive Owen at this time. They are very much a part of the Channel 5 family and we will continue to work with them in the future."

