All Creatures Great and Small: Who does guest star Vic Reeves play?

Comedian Vic Reeves, whose real name is Jim Moir, is currently guest-starring in Channel 5's All Creatures Great and Small. But who does he play?

The popular drama series has welcomed several famous faces as guest stars over its three seasons, from Downton Abbey's Amy Nuttall to Chariots of Fire's Nigel Havers, and now Vic has been added to the list of names.

First introduced in episode three, Vic plays Jeff Mallock, Darrowby's knacker yard owner (where injured or old animals are taken for slaughter).

Jeff was brought into a storyline in the third instalment when influential Dales farmer Isaac Cranford asked James to fiddle the paperwork over a dead cow so that he could reap the financial benefit.

Viewers were quick to comment on the cameo after the episode aired, with one person tweeting: "Vic Reeves in #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall is casting genius," while another added: "Vic Reeves in #allcreaturesgreatandsmall superb!!"

Did you spot Vic Reeves' cameo?

A third commented: "Great to see Vic Reeves in #Allcreaturesgreatandsmall," while another wrote: "#AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall made my day. Absolutely fantastic episode and a surprise appearance too #JimMoir."

For those unfamiliar with the heartwarming series, it is based on James Herriot's real-life memoirs and stars Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Samuel West, Anna Madeley and Callum Woodhouse.

Are you enjoying series three?

The official synopsis for season three reads: "Series three begins in spring 1939. Some big changes are happening at Skeldale and everyone has to learn how to adjust. James enters into a new stage of his life with Helen and at the practice, where Tristan is now also a qualified vet.

"After being made joint business partner by Siegfried, James pushes to take on more responsibility via the Ministry of Agriculture’s new bovine TB testing scheme, but its unexpected challenges risk pushing him to breaking point. As a potential Second World War looms, all of our Skeldale family have to consider their purpose in Darrowby and beyond."

