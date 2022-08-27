Dan Walker gets stern telling off by new co-star after making inappropriate blunder The presenter was left mortified

Dan Walker has received a stern telling off from his new Channel 5 co-star Michaela Strachan after making an awkward blunder following the debut of their brand new series, Digging for Treasure.

The pair have teamed up with Raksha Dave to front the new archaeology programme, which sees them unearth the hidden history of the nation with the help of metal detectorists, mudlarkers and archaeologists. After the first episode premiered to impressive audience numbers on Friday evening, Dan decided to take to Twitter to share the good news but made a rather inappropriate – but equally hilarious – typo in his post.

WATCH: Dan Walker bids heartfelt goodbye to BBC Breakfast

He mistakenly used an 'o' rather than an 'i' when typing out the first word in the name of the programme. It seems the former Strictly contestant was blissfully unaware of his error until Michaela decided to bring it to his attention, retweeting the post and adding: "Spellcheck @mrdanwalker DIGGING!!!"

Dan was left mortified by the typo, writing in reply: "Full apology has been accepted and I have offered my resignation."

Dan's thousands of Twitter followers were left in stitches at the mishap and took the replies in their droves to tease him. One wrote: "Doing what for treasure Dan?" while another said: "One of the best tweets you've ever done."

Dan's co-star Michaela was quick to correct him on his mistake

Raksha also saw the funny side of the situation, replying to her co-star: "No babes that's another show," and many more also poked fun at the presenter's blunder. In fact, Dan was mocked so much that his tweet actually started trending in the UK.

As fans will know, Dan made the move to Channel 5 in June following his exit from BBC Breakfast back in May. The 45-year-old began hosting Channel 5's evening news show, 5 News, after fronting the BBC morning programme for almost six years.

Digging For Treasure, which Dan described in another tweet as "Top Gear with spades", is his latest presenting gig for the network. Future episodes will take them from Edinburgh and the banks of the Thames to the Norfolk Broads and beyond.

