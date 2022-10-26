The recent episode of Great British Bake Off had fans taking to social media to express their anger over an "unfair" moment towards the end of the episode. Warning! Spoilers ahead for Tuesday's episode of Bake Off...

After the bakers took on the signature, technical and showstopper challenges as part of this week's custard theme, it was time for them to line up and find out who was the Star Baker and who was told to say their goodbyes.

Syabira was given the crown of Star Baker for the second week in a row, but viewers were angered it didn't go to Sandro. One person wrote: "I need Sandro to get star baker soon or even a handshake. I'm really sad about it."

Another said: "Sandro should have got star baker! #GBBO #bakeoff," and a third commented: "Sandro deserved star baker this week. They are so unfair, Syabira was just ok #bakeoff." A fourth agreed tweeting: "Am I the only one that thought star Baker should've gone to Sandro?"

Fans wanted Sandro to win Star Baker this week

Shortly after the judges announced Syabira as the baker of the week, they then announced it was Kevin who they had chosen to leave the iconic tent.

Writing in a heartfelt note after his departure, he expressed taking part in the show was one of the hardest things he's ever done.

"Man alive, what an experience!" he said. "One of the hardest things I've ever done, but oh, I'd do it all over again tomorrow.

It was Kevin's time to say goodbye this week

"Thank you to whoever had the ridiculous notion to let me loose in the tent! I hope I've brought a little joy to the show and those who cheered me on at home. In our part of Scotland, we take life seriously, but don't take ourselves too seriously, and so I shall continue!"

Kevin was sent home after failing to impress the judges enough with the floating islands signature challenge, the summer pudding and the gateau in the showstopper.

