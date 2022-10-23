GBBO: US fans 'appalled' for same reason after Halloween Week episode Viewers across the pond weren't impressed

The latest episode of The Great British Bake Off landed on Netflix on Friday and now that fans across the pond have had a chance to catch up on Halloween Week, they have taken to Twitter to make the same complaint.

The contestants celebrated the spooky season by making s'mores for the technical challenge, creating their own take on the apple cake for the signature challenge and baking a Halloween-themed hanging lantern filled with sweet treats for the showstopper.

The technical challenge sparked outrage amongst US fans, with many unimpressed with judge Paul Hollywood's recipe for the classic American dessert.

One person tweeted: "I love #GBBO but I am so appalled by the #Smores challenge, I may never recover," while another added: "THIS SMORES CHALLENGE IS [AN] ABOMINATION. It's a graham cracker, not a digestive! Why are they circles? They're squares! I am so angry!"

A third viewer commented: "Wow #GBBO is doing Smores and this is the most dastardly British attack on America since the War of 1812," while another wrote: "I'm not sure what I just saw on #GBBO this week, but those were NOT smores. You're KILLING me, Paul Hollywood. #smores."

Other fans were just as appalled and criticised the ingredients, with one person tweeting: "Dear British people - You make s'mores with digestive biscuits?!? Where are the graham crackers??" while another added: "Who is working on the Great British Baking show this year? A s’more is NOT dark chocolate, a digestive biscuit, and Italian meringue. It's Hershey's milk chocolate, Graham crackers, and toasted/burnt marshmallows! I'm raging."

US fans weren't impressed with Paul Hollywood's recipe for s'mores

The complaints come after the same episode left UK fans shocked after fan favourite baker Janusz used crickets as an ingredient for his popcorn-shaped showstopper.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "He's put crickets in his bake.. OKAY #GBBO," while another added: "I still can't get over crickets in a cake … they're really gonna eat it."

A third commented: "So Janusz is using crickets in his bake… he does realise this is #GBBO and not #ImACeleb doesn't he?" while another agreed, tweeting: "I love Janusz but the crickets might be pushing it."

